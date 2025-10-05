Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Turkey bans Oct 7 Robbie Williams concert over ‘safety concerns’

AFP
2 mins to read

Turkish authorities banned Robbie Williams' October 7 concert in Istanbul over "safety concerns" after protest calls. Photo / Getty Images

Turkish authorities banned Robbie Williams' October 7 concert in Istanbul over "safety concerns" after protest calls. Photo / Getty Images

Turkish authorities have banned a Robbie Williams concert scheduled for October 7 in Istanbul over “safety concerns” following several calls for protest, a source from the city governor’s office said.

The concert would have occurred on the anniversary of the devastating Hamas-led attacks in Israel that triggered war in Gaza

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save