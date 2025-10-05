Several NGOs urged Turkish authorities to cancel the October 7 concert, and others including the Islamic Solidarity Platform had planned protests under the slogan “Zionist Robbie Williams, get out of Turkey!”
“I am extremely sorry that I will not be able to perform in Istanbul next week,” the 51-year-old announced on his Instagram story.
“City authorities have cancelled the show, in the interests of public safety,” he said.
“The last thing I would ever want to do is to jeopardise the safety of my fans – their safety and security come first.”
In September, Turkish authorities banned an Enrico Macias concert in Istanbul after calls to protest the French singer’s pro-Israel views.
The 86-year-old singer told AFP at the time that he had performed in Turkey for 60 years and was “deeply surprised and saddened not to be able to see my audience, with whom I have always shared values of peace and fraternity”.
