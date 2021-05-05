Tristan Thompson sends cease-and-desist letter over Sydney Chase cheating claims

Tristan Thompson has reportedly responded to allegations he cheated on girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with model Sydney Chase. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has taken legal action against a podcast on which model Sydney Chase claimed she slept with him.

Host of the No Jumper podcast Adam John Grandmaison told Page Six he deleted the original video because he received a cease-and-desist order from Thompson's lawyer Marty Singer.

"Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it. Honestly, I wouldn't have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship," Grandmaison said.

The order itself was obtained by Page Six and states that Chase made "numerous false and defamatory statements" about the Boston Celtics player on the podcast.

"You recklessly allowed Ms Chase to make outlandish false statements about my client on the podcast without seeking to verify her claims in any way," the letter continues.

The video has since been reuploaded, but the part where Chase refers to Thompson's "peek-a-boo d***" has been edited out.

Singer also sent a cease-and-desist order to Chase herself, but she has not responded.

The letter to the model reads, "It is obvious that you are a liar.

"Your claim that you had a relationship with Mr Thompson is pure fiction. The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client's mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory."

The model insisted she had not been sent a cease and desist order. Photo / @sydneychasexo

The order also demanded that Chase hand over any texts she claimed she received from Thompson for review purposes, since it is easy to "manipulate and fake" text messages.

"We are confident that any texts you may claim to have would not withstand such scrutiny. The truth would be revealed – that your story about my client is fabricated," the letter went on.

"Of course, we doubt you will allow us to review any purported texts since our examination of the texts would confirm that they are a sham."

But Chase told Page Six she never received a cease-and-desist.

A source close to Thompson reveals the situation is his word against hers, claiming Chase is using the scandal to "cash in on her 15 minutes of fame".

After the podcast aired, Chase confirmed the allegations on TikTok, claiming Thompson reached out to her again after the interview.

Khloe Kardashian hasn't publicly responded to the scandal, but the reality star did allegedly DM Chase on Instagram requesting that their conversation remain private.