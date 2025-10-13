“We followed & celebrated your longevity in recent years, such a confident and astute woman of her community.

“Join your dear son James and your ancestors. Rest well, farewell, dear Isey.”

When mother and son attended the world premiere of James and Isey at Auckland’s Civic Theatre in 2021, it was the first time Isey had been to the Civic – or to any movie – since World War II.

More than 1500 people turned out to the premiere, which went on to screen at more than 70 cinemas around the country.

Māori business leader Pita Tipene shared a photo of Isey and James at the premiere.

“It was a grand occasion and our whaea was irrepressible as she always was, looking fab at 102 years old at the time,” he wrote.

“[She was] encouraging all the guests to drink a straight shot of bourbon as the elixir of longevity.”

Isey was born in Karetu, near Kawakawa, on April 3, 1919. A few days after celebrating her 106th birthday earlier this year, Isey told the Northern Advocate she was feeling “fantastic”.

The kuia credited her long life to: “Being with my family and being happy at all times.”

James died in April this year peacefully at Kawakawa Hospital, with family members, including the 106-year-old, at his bedside.

