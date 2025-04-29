Advertisement
James and Isey star James Cross dies aged 68

RNZ
2 mins to read

James Cross, centre, co-star of the documentary James and Isey, has died aged 68.

  • James Cross, co-star of the documentary James and Isey, has died aged 68.
  • Cross passed away at Kawakawa Hospital, with family including his 106-year-old mother, Isey, present.
  • He was working on a sequel to the film, which celebrated Isey’s 100th birthday.

By Peter de Graaf of RNZ

James Cross – Northland identity and co-star of one of New Zealand’s most successful documentary movies – has died aged 68.

Gavin Cross said his youngest brother died peacefully on Monday night at Kawakawa Hospital, with family members, including their 106-year-old mother Isey Cross, at his bedside.

He would be at home at the family farm in Kawakawa until Thursday, when he would be taken to Ōtiria Marae, near Moerewa, about 6am. A service would be held there at 11.30am.

The 2021 movie, James and Isey, by independent film-maker Florian Habicht, explored the loving relationship between Isey and her youngest son and caregiver, as they prepared to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The feel-good film is the seventh highest-grossing New Zealand documentary of all time.

James Cross hosted a 106th birthday party for his mother, Isey, at Waitangi last week. Photo / Peter de Graaf, RNZ
Just 10 days earlier and despite failing health, James hosted a 106th birthday party for his mother at Bay of Islands Yacht Club in Waitangi.

More than 100 people attended, with members of the Cross whānau travelling from as far away as Australia.

James had been working on a sequel to James and Isey, which he was intent on producing himself.

When mother and son attended the world premiere of James and Isey at Auckland’s Civic Theatre in 2021, it was the first time Isey had been to the Civic – or to any movie – since World War II.

- RNZ

