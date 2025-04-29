The 2021 movie, James and Isey, by independent film-maker Florian Habicht, explored the loving relationship between Isey and her youngest son and caregiver, as they prepared to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The feel-good film is the seventh highest-grossing New Zealand documentary of all time.

James Cross hosted a 106th birthday party for his mother, Isey, at Waitangi last week. Photo / Peter de Graaf, RNZ

Just 10 days earlier and despite failing health, James hosted a 106th birthday party for his mother at Bay of Islands Yacht Club in Waitangi.

More than 100 people attended, with members of the Cross whānau travelling from as far away as Australia.

James had been working on a sequel to James and Isey, which he was intent on producing himself.

When mother and son attended the world premiere of James and Isey at Auckland’s Civic Theatre in 2021, it was the first time Isey had been to the Civic – or to any movie – since World War II.

- RNZ