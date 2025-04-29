- James Cross, co-star of the documentary James and Isey, has died aged 68.
- Cross passed away at Kawakawa Hospital, with family including his 106-year-old mother, Isey, present.
- He was working on a sequel to the film, which celebrated Isey’s 100th birthday.
By Peter de Graaf of RNZ
James Cross – Northland identity and co-star of one of New Zealand’s most successful documentary movies – has died aged 68.
Gavin Cross said his youngest brother died peacefully on Monday night at Kawakawa Hospital, with family members, including their 106-year-old mother Isey Cross, at his bedside.
He would be at home at the family farm in Kawakawa until Thursday, when he would be taken to Ōtiria Marae, near Moerewa, about 6am. A service would be held there at 11.30am.