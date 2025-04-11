Thousands of well-wishers marked Isey’s birthday this year with heartfelt social media messages.
A few days after her birthday, Isey told the Northern Advocate she was feeling “fantastic”.
The kuia – whose great-grandson is Six60 singer Matiu Walters - credits her long life to: “Being with my family and being happy at all times.”
“She’s over the moon,” James said, “but Mum doesn’t give too much away as to what she’s feeling.”
Also on April 3, Aunty Bell took the pair out for lunch at The Blue Door restaurant in Paihia.
Though it was “blowing a storm when we left”, James said the trio indulged in oysters and a shared seafood platter.
Isey also had the pork ribs and ate all of James’s kumara chips.
James said he and his mother were both shamans and descendants of Ngāti Manu, the Bird People. He credits alternative and Māori medicine and sound healing, along with lots of love, music, and laughter, for her long life.
She was still “fit as a fiddle”, he said. “She’s 100% better than you and I and the rest of the world put together.”