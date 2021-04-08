Huge crowd for world premiere of Northland movie James & Isey

James Cross escorts his 102-year-old mum Isey into Auckland's Civic Theatre, her first at the cinema since World War II. Photo / Darren Markin

More than 1500 people turned out for the world premiere of Northland movie James & Isey in Auckland's iconic Civic Theatre on Saturday.

The documentary, by Paihia filmmaker Florian Habicht, explores the relationship between 102-year-old Isey Cross of Kawakawa and her son James, and was filmed in the lead-up to Isey's 100th birthday.

Bay of Islands College student Laetin George, 15, of Waikare, performs a challenge as the stars of James & Isey arrive at the movie's world premiere. Photo / Darren Markin

James had insisted on a premiere at the Civic because it was where, during World War II, his mother last went to the movies.

Students from Bay of Islands College cultural group Te Roopu o Peowhairangi performed a haka powhiri outside the theatre as the two stars arrived, then performed again on stage before the screening.

Bay of Islands College kapa haka group Te Roopu o Peowhairangi performs on stage with James Cross before the world premiere of James & Isey. Photo / Darren Markin

A fleet of buses took Northlanders from the college and Karetu Marae, near Kawakawa, to the event.

The premiere coincided with Isey's 102nd birthday so it was followed by a birthday party at the Winter Gardens in Auckland Domain.

The movie will be released nationwide on May 6 including screenings in Whangārei, Kerikeri and Kaitaia.