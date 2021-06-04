Feel-good Northland film James & Isey cracks NZ box office top 10

Isey Cross, 102, and her son James at their Kawakawa home with Northland filmmaker Florian Habicht. Photo / Jenny Ling

Isey Cross, 102, and her son James at their Kawakawa home with Northland filmmaker Florian Habicht. Photo / Jenny Ling

A Northland film about the relationship between a 102-year-old and her son has made the list of New Zealand's 10 most successful documentaries of all time.

Made by Paihia-raised filmmaker Florian Habicht, James & Isey was filmed at the Kawakawa home of Isey and James Cross plus locations around the Bay of Islands and Cape Rēinga.

The documentary, which follows the mother and son as they prepare for her 100th birthday party, premiered in April at the Civic Theatre in Auckland where Isey last went to the movies in World War II.

It has since gone on to screen at more than 70 cinemas around the country.

This week the feel-good film cracked the top-10 list of the most successful Kiwi documentaries with box office takings as of Thursday hitting $476,775.

The film, which is now in its fourth week, also opened the Wairoa Māori Film Festival on Friday.

Its success is all the more remarkable given that it was shot with no crew — for most of the film it's just the two stars and the director on set — and because Habicht had sworn he wasn't going to make any more documentaries for a while.

The stars of James & Isey, 102-year-old Isey Cross of Kawakawa and her son James, with producer Lani-rain Feltham and filmmaker Florian Habicht at the documentary's Whangārei premiere.

Habicht said the top 10 was based on ticket revenue but the money wasn't important.

''For me, it's that so many people have gone to see the film, and they've seen it on the big screen, the way it was intended to be seen.''

When Covid hit Habicht feared people would end up watching it on phones and tablets, muting its impact.

''Luckily here in Aotearoa that didn't happen. I keep meeting people who've seen it on the big screen twice, even four times. I've got those people to thank for getting it on the list.''

He was especially pleased that Whangārei's Event Cinemas and Cathay Cinemas in Kerikeri consistently featured among the top venues, showing the people of Northland had embraced James & Isey.

The stars of James & Isey, 102-year-old Isey Cross of Kawakawa and her son James, arrive at Whangarei's Event Cinemas for the Northland premiere. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Habicht believed the film had succeeded because it was what people wanted to see right now.

''In the current world situation people need love, and the relationship between James and Isey is so moving. Also, I think New Zealanders want to see a strong New Zealand film. They're proud of what we have, our Māori and Pākehā cultures, and I think that's resonating with them. It's a film of the times.''

The list of New Zealand's top 10 documentaries is headed by Chasing Great, about All Black captain Richie McCaw's quest to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups ($1.83m), followed closely by Topp Twins: Untouchable Girls ($1.82m). In third place is Poi E: The Story of Our Song ($1.2m). James & Isey is currently at number 10.

Habicht's previous films include Kaikohe Demolition, about the characters competing in Kaikohe's Demolition Derby, and Land of the Long White Cloud, about a Ninety Mile Beach fishing contest.

James & Isey has also attracted high-powered fans such as Jarvis Cocker (of the English band Pulp), movie director Taika Waititi and singer/songwriter Nadia Reid.