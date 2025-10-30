Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Treasure trove of cinema history goes under the hammer from Wellington’s Time Cinema

RNZ
2 mins to read

Time Cinema featured thousands of items. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

Time Cinema featured thousands of items. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

By Nick James of RNZ

A treasure trove of cinema history has gone under the hammer after items from a private Wellington cinema were auctioned off.

Time Cinema was owned by John and Margaret Bell in the Wellington suburb of Lyall Bay and showcased films particularly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save