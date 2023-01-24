Treasure Island: Fans vs Faves first look. Video / TVNZ

Breakfast presenter Matty McLean suffered a dramatic medical event in the first look of Treasure Island Fans v Faves.

The show’s trailer was released today ahead of the season launch on January 30 and amongst a myriad of dramas, McLean’s collapse is set to leave viewers shocked.

After a challenge on the island, McLean can be seen falling into the arms of host Bree Tomasel who immediately calls out for medical help while attempting to keep the star on his feet.

“I need help, I need help. Help,” exclaims the host.

Host Tomasel is seen calling for help. Photo / TVNZ

McLean’s entire body then goes limp and his arms visibly lose strength during the dramatic moment, before he is put into the recovery position by medical staff on site.

Both teams can be seen looking on with concern as McLean receives medical attention.

Matty McLean is seen receiving medical attention during a challenge. Photo / TVNZ

Earlier in the promo, McLean can be seen crying during an emotional on-camera interview. “I look at the people that I’m up against and I see what their strengths are I don’t know what mine are at this point,” the presenter remarks.

The promo also teased more dramatic moments on the Fijian Island, with the fan’s team having evident tension within the camp.

Josh Oakley, son of Susan Devoy, can be seen in a heated argument with teammate Anna Thomas, who shouts at the squash player, “Wait for me to finish talking”, before Oakley replies, “Don’t talk to me like you’re my mother.”

In another scene, Jane Yeh tries to calm the tension suggesting, “We can all be mates, and we can all look out for each other,” before Oakley replies “Nah that’s gone” and is later seen tossing a brick in what appears to be a post-challenge meltdown. Oakley looks to cement his position early as this season’s villain.

In team faves, things appear to be less dramatic, but more cryptic after a mystery stone is seen causing confusion.

“What’s with the stone, I want to know,” pleads Josh Kronfeld, before a predominately shirtless Art Green reads a clue that states “The powers of the stone will be revealed in time.”

Lance Savali is caught peeping through a hole before saying, “What is going on Lance, this is not the UFC.”

And McLean, looking on at a dark sky says, “As a former weatherman, I think a storms-a-brewing”.

If this first look is anything to go by, the literal storm might be the least of their worries.

Treasure Island Fans vs. Faves begins Monday 30 January on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+