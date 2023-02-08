Oakley and Green go head-to-head for survival in the game. Photo / TVNZ

It’s our final episode for the week and sneaky Susan Devoy is up to her old rule-breaking once again, as she heads to camp Vai to chat with son Josh Oakley.

Clearly ignoring her past warning, we get the feeling Devoy might not be able to one-liner her way out of this one.

At camp fan, new teammate Alex King, gives Dave Wardie a hint that there might be a clue hiding around camp. Wardie, who is not a subtle man, then very obviously searches for it, visibly shakes and hides it in his pants. It’s a weird move from King who could easily have just taken the clue for herself.

Then it’s charity challenge time and the name of the game is blindfolded dress-ups. Yee takes home the $5000 prize for her charity Autism NZ and it’s clear how much this means to her, being the mother of a child who is on the spectrum herself. “That one was for my boy,” she says through tears.

Next Lance Savali and Matty McLean find a bag on the beach containing a clue that Josh Kronfeld has left for Art Green. Schemers Savali and McLean momentarily mull over what they should do, before their peaking in the bag becomes imminent.

Savali convinces McLean to pull the wool over Green’s beautiful eyes and say that he hasn’t looked at the clue - which is a piece of a mystery rock. McLean is a terrible liar and Savali knows he’s sending him in totally unarmed.

Once back at camp fave, Green asks McLean if he’s looked in the bag and the Breakfast presenter bluntly declares he hasn’t. Green then offers McLean a wee look and Mclean does his best job at acting surprised: “Woah ... What is that” It’s like unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning when you already played with them weeks before after finding them in mum’s wardrobe.

Green shares that he will probably also show Savali “cause I feel like I can trust you and Lance” and we honestly feel bad for him. The two people who just schemed against him, he was going to share the clue with anyway.

Then once away from Green, McLean decides that he and Savali should try and throw the faceoff challenge and get Oakley and Green put up against each other for elimination, by the other team. The hope is that they either get all of Green’s clues or at least get Oakley out of the game, and they can’t be blamed.

Once at the faceoff, Wardie opts out of the challenge, sighting a sunburnt shoulder and Devoy gets an official telling-off for sneaking out to see son Oakley. This time her punishment is much more serious, all her team’s food rewards must go to the other team and everyone is furious with Devoy.

The winning captain from the faceoff picks who goes up from each team and the winning team gets McDonald’s delivered.

Suddenly Savali, a man of our heart, knows he can’t throw the challenge when Maccas is on the line. But McLean is still keen to throw it and attempts to slow the game down.

In team fans, Oakley takes an interesting approach and just starts hitting the puzzle when it won’t budge. One-liner king Adam O’Brien says it best when he says, “Instead of doing the puzzle, why don’t we just punch the s*** out of it?”

But despite McLean’s attempt to throw the game, Green is so brilliant that he smashes the puzzle challenge and wins it for the team.

Back at team faves they begin to pack up their lost food for the other team and Devoy doesn’t realise the magnitude of the situation, telling McLean “it’s not exactly life-threatening to you”. But then Joe Cotton calls her out, suggesting that if it were someone else breaking the rules, Devoy would absolutely have something to say about it.

Back at camp fans, it all kicks off after some passive-aggressive comment. Oakley asks Anna Thomas to name names of those who mucked up the challenge and it all goes to hell in a handbasket from there.

Thomas suggests that Oakley was maybe wasn’t the best person for the puzzle task and Oakley interrupts. Thomas erupts, “wait for me to finish talking!” she snaps.

“Don’t talk to me like you’re my mother,” claps back Oakley.

O’Brien is absolutely loving the drama as the pair bicker back and forth about a challenge that they managed to lose, even when the other team was trying to lose.

Then Wardie steps in, “stop talking over her mate, let her say her piece and then we can have a conversation,” he says to Oakley.

But Oakley turns his words to Wardie, “You shouldn’t even be here! You sacked it on the first night”. It’s a low blow and everyone in camp knows it and honestly, we feel a bit uncomfy now. Someone, please get us our weighted blanket and a warm glass of milk.

But Wardie keeps his cool and goes into dad mode, suggesting Oakley step away and go cool down.

Back at camp faves, it’s Maccas time and Green and his chip burger are one happy duo, with the star revealing it’s his first Maccas in three years. He also jokes that McDonald’s is obviously paleo, and so now we are paleo.

The game is a recipe for cut fingers. Photo / TVNZ

Then it’s elimination time and McLean reveals it’s Oakley and Green up tonight. We are furious at the thought of Green, television’s newly minted bug specialist, going home and taking his banter with him.

The challenge is chicken wire and ball based and it’s a tricky one. Green drops his ball, then Oakley does. It’s a tense battle but ultimately it’s Green who stays alive in the game.

Oakley goes home and Thomas is far from upset, but Devoy is, shedding a tear for her son who honestly was a bloody good competitor and a heck of a threat in the game. Devoy’s sad she couldn’t save him and he’s forgotten something too, with a small bag - his prize from his clue after the following elimination - being spotted tied to the bridge as he says his farewells.

Devoy proves she’s ever the rule breaker, meeting up with Oakley before his final farewell. But who does he leave his clue with that points to the forgotten bridge bag?

McLean has so far only put Kronfeld and Green up for elimination. Photo / TVNZ

Next week we find out and a massive merge is set to rock camp as well as honestly hellish-looking hand hugs. See you then.

Treasure Island Fans v Faves airs 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 Monday-Wednesday and on TVNZ+







