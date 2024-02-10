Travis Kelce reveals his favourite Taylor Swift song

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Kelce’s favourite Taylor Swift song as he prepares for the Super Bowl is Anti-Hero.

The NFL star, 34, whose Kansas City Chiefs side will face the San Francisco49ers in this year’s tournament in Las Vegas on Monday, added the track by his 34-year-old girlfriend Taylor Swift – who he’s been dating since July 2023 – has grown on him as he hears it so much.

He said in a press conference ahead of the match when asked to name his top Taylor tune: “Right now, I’d probably say Anti-Hero just ‘cause I hear it every single day.”

Kelce has previously opened up about how he loves the lyrics of one of Swift’s hits from her 1989 album, telling WSJ magazine in November: “Blank Space was one I wanted to hear live for sure: ‘I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.’

“That’s a helluva line.”

Kelce added he thought Taylor was a musical “genius” – joking she writes “catchy jingles”.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. Photo / AP

He added about how being with Taylor is expanding his intellectual horizons: “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

Despite his hero worship of Swift, tight end Kelce this week brushed off suggestions he could propose to the singer at the Super Bowl.

A reporter referenced the Super Bowl ring he could be handed if his team emerge victorious this weekend by asking Travis: “Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?”

But the NFL star shut down suggestions he could reveal an engagement ring for Swift by replying: “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”