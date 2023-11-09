Tracy Chapman has made history as the first black songwriter to win song of the year at the Country Music Awards.

Chapman’s Fast Car first graced the airwaves in 1988 and, on Wednesday night in Nashville, won the top award at the CMA ceremony, reports Rolling Stone.

The annual awards ceremony is one of the largest country music celebrations in the world.

Chapman’s win is thanks to country singer Luke Combs releasing a cover of the song this year, gaining newfound popularity and featuring on millions of playlists.

Combs’ version topped multiple music charts, such as Billboard magazine’s Country Airplay, which covers the most-played tracks on US country music stations.

Chapman is the first black woman to win the No 1 spot on the chart since its inception in 1990, CNN reports.

Chapman was not present at the ceremony to accept her award. Photo / Getty Images

Chapman, who is known for keeping a low profile, was not present at the awards. Instead, an acceptance speech was read on her behalf by presenter Sara Evans.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honour for my song to be newly recognised after 35 years of its debut,” Chapman wrote, thanking Combs and “all of the fans of Fast Car”.

Combs’ version of the ballad also won single of the year.

In a speech, he expressed his gratitude to Chapman “for writing one of the best songs of all time”.

“I just recorded it because I loved the song. It’s the first favourite song that I ever had, at 4 years old.”

Combs’ version of Fast Car won country single of the year. Photo / Getty Images

Chapman fans similarly praised her win on social media.

One wrote on X: “One of the most perfect songs ever. Love it with all my heart,” while another wrote: “Historic”.

In the past, Chapman has publicly supported Combs and his rendition of the song. She made a rare public statement to Billboard in July, saying she was “happy for [Combs] and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced Fast Car”.

Chapman is renowned for supporting several progressive organisations, such as Amnesty International. Photo / Supplied

Chapman, 59, has released 10 albums over the years and has received several accolades, including four Grammy awards.

Fast Car featured on her debut, self-titled album. It quickly gained international success, particularly after she performed it at a tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London for Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday in 1988.

Chapman is renowned for supporting several progressive organisations, such as Amnesty International.

Her music similarly explores a range of subjects, such as love, family, politics, equality and war.

In 2008, she told The Guardian ahead of the release of her album Our Bright Future about her support of feminism.

“Yeah, course [I am a feminist]. I think it just doesn’t come up because … people think we’re beyond it. There have been some gains made in terms of more equality for women in the workplace and in the way the legal system deals with issues of violence against women.”