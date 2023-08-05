Luke Combs shared a 'Beautiful Crazy' moment with the All Blacks yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

Luke Combs shared a Beautiful Crazy moment with the All Blacks yesterday after their win against the Wallabies.

The American country music star was seen chatting with the team in the change rooms post-test match in a clip shared on the All Blacks Instagram page.

“@lukecombs showing some love for the boys today”, was written in the caption with the singer’s Fast Car - originally written by Tracy Chapman - being played over the clip.

The music star himself is a big rugby fan, revealing in an interview with the Herald last year that he played throughout college and was one try away from making it on the USA Eagles rugby team.

“It was fun, I played for three and a half years in college and I had a really great time doing that. I played football in high school, so it was kind of an easy transition. Obviously, there are some major differences. At the end of the day you get to hit people and that was pretty gratifying,” he jokes.

“I love rugby, I love watching it.”

And it seems the rugby enthusiast might have a favourite team after new footage showed the singer hanging out with the All Blacks on Instagram.

Not the only A-lister to show their support for the Kiwi sports team, Jason Momoa was also spotted supporting from the sidelines yesterday and has made no secret of his love for the All Blacks.

The Aquaman star posed for a picture with Richie McCaw, while sitting under a sign which read “Our bench is you”. The actor wore an All Blacks sweater and a huge smile on his face as he sat next to the rugby legend following the team’s victory yesterday.

The post was captioned: “King of Atlantis with the King of Rugby”.

In May this year, Momoa chatted to the Herald before hitting the red carpet for his new film Fast X. No stranger to sharing a few beers with the team, Momoa didn’t hesitate when picking a favourite All Black.

Jason Momoa and Richie McCaw in full support mode for the All Blacks. Photo / Instagram

“Tana Umaga. Tana’s my favourite, and Kees Meeuws is one of my favourites too. Tana is going to come tonight, so I’m excited to have him and his family there tonight.

“Ofa [Tuʻungafasi] is also one of my dear friends - he’s like a brother - and he’ll bring his family tonight too.”







