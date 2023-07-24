Tori Kelly is in a serious condition in hospital after collapsing while out for dinner with friends. Photo / AP

Singer Tori Kelly has been “rushed to hospital” after collapsing during a night out.

The Grammy winner, 30, was out for dinner with friends in Los Angeles on Sunday night when she suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness, reports TMZ.

According to her friends, she realised that her heart rate had picked up before passing out and was “out for a while”.

She was rushed into medical care at Cedars-Sinai hospital, where doctors have since been treating her for several blood clots around her vital organs, which could lead to serious complications.

The outlet reports that Kelly is now in intensive care, after medical staff found blood clots in her lungs and in her legs. They are still in the process of determining whether any blood clots have formed around her heart.

A source has said she is in a “very serious condition” and drifting in and out of consciousness while in hospital.

Blood clots are necessary to help the body staunch bleeding and heal - but they can also cause blockages in normal blood flow, a condition otherwise known as thrombosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, deep vein thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms in one of the deep veins in the body.

Since hearing of Kelly’s shock collapse and current condition, fans have taken to social media in droves to send her their well wishes.

“Lord pls protect Tori Kelly [sic]. She and her entire family needs your healing,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I still can’t process this, just when she was about to release her new EP, this is so scary and sad. Queen you better stay strong @torikelly,” another commented.

“Praying sm [so much] for Tori Kelly I’m so scared my heart hurts,” another fan shared.

Kelly is set to release her latest EP Tori on July 28. TMZ reports that it’s unclear whether the project will still be released in light of her condition.

