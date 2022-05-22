A topless protester has appeared on the red carpet during the Three Thousand Years Of Longing premiere at Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

A topless woman who was protesting over sexual violence in Ukraine has gatecrashed a red carpet event at the Cannes Film Festival.

The woman ran onto the red carpet premiere of the film Three Thousand Years of Longing wearing a gown.

She then stripped off down to underwear drenched in blood-red paint, screaming with a Ukrainian flag sprayed across her chest that featured the words "stop raping us".

She also had "scum" written on her back.

Video posted to Twitter shows security personnel covering up the woman and escorting her off the carpet.

On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers. Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming pic.twitter.com/JFdWlwVMEw — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 20, 2022

Ukrainian authorities have said they're investigating cases of women being raped by Russian forces during their occupation of parts of the country.

Security remove a protester from the red carpet during the "Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T'Attendre)" Red Carpet during the 75th annual Cannes film festival. Photo / Getty Images

This week, Ukrainian authorities identified a Russian soldier they suspected of committing war crimes, including alleged involvement in the gang rape of a young girl during the occupation of a village outside Kyiv.

It's far from the first reported incident of rape: Numerous allegations of rape have been raised in the months since the war started.