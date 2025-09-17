To which Robbie replied: " She did not?! Why has nobody ever told me this before?! That is wild information!"

When asked whether she would play the Padam Padam hitmaker in a film, Robbie said: “I am beyond honoured. Of course I could not, I can’t sing, I can’t sing like Kylie.

“I don’t like it when people can’t actually sing and do a singing movie, you know ...”

The actor then revealed she has been a huge fan of Kylie for years, with her first-ever concert being the KylieFever tour in Sydney, Australia, in 2002.

Robbie can next be seen in the movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in which she stars opposite Colin Farrell as Sarah, a woman who meets Farrell’s alter ego, David, at a mutual friend’s wedding.

After their chance meeting, the strangers embark on a magical journey through unexpected doorways that allow them to relive pivotal moments from their pasts – moments that shaped who they’ve become – and possibly change what their futures hold.

Reflecting on the film, Robbie teased she was “positively gleeful” watching her co-star sing and dance on set.

The Barbie actress told USA Today: “It was so fun! I was positively gleeful watching Colin do his little jazz hands and jazz feet. It was great.”

Despite playing a lifelong musical theatre fan in the movie, Robbie admitted she was quite different to her on-screen character, Sarah, because she can’t sing.

“I don’t have a singing voice, as you know from anything you’ve seen me singing.

“Growing up, I didn’t get to be in the musicals, which is devastating. But like Sarah in this movie, I’m a musical groupie.

“I would sit there and watch all of the school musicals and just be like, ‘God, I wish I could sing.’ But I did the plays instead.”