Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Margot Robbie ‘beyond honoured’ Kylie Minogue wants her for biopic role

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Margot Robbie is "beyond honoured" Kylie Minogue wants her to play the pop superstar in a biopic. Photo / Getty Images

Margot Robbie is "beyond honoured" Kylie Minogue wants her to play the pop superstar in a biopic. Photo / Getty Images

Margot Robbie is “beyond honoured” that Kylie Minogue wants the Aussie actor to play her in a biopic.

The 35-year-old was taken aback after learning the 57-year-old pop superstar has personally named her compatriot as a leading candidate to bring her to life on the big screen.

However, Robbie is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save