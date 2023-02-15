Top of the Charts: Can Magic Mike strip Avatar? Sheeran runs for No 1

Channing Tatum star's in Magic Mike's Last Dance. In cinemas now.

The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

5: Pathaan

Like Tom Cruise clinging to the side of a flying plane in 2015s Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Bollywood’s big-budget action spectacle hangs on to its spot in the charts for dear life.

4: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

After a respectable seven weeks in the charts, this Shrek spin-off is proving as elusive and hardy as its titular character.

3: Titanic 3D

Crashing straight into the upper reaches of the charts is director James Cameron’s nautical Romeo and Juliet. This record-breaking, Oscar-winning romance-disaster film has been meticulously restored in crystal clear 4K and transferred to Cameron’s beloved 3D to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

2: Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron’s other water-based film finds itself washed out of the top spot after an exceptional nine-week run.

1: Magic Mike’s Last Dance

The return of Channing Tatum’s male stripper makes it rain all over Avatar proving that the only thing capable of toppling the most expensive movie ever made was a relatively low-budget film about a dude dancing around while taking his clothes off.





The Top 5 Albums

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed albums.

5: Divide - Ed Sheeran

I divided the numbers and worked out this album by everybody’s favourite terracotta troubadour has been in the Aotearoa New Zealand album charts for almost six years! Six! Astonishing.

Ed Sheeran in Wellington.





4: Midnights - Taylor Swift

T-Swift’s nocturnal 10th album which saw her leave the folkland woods and embrace subdued synths and candlelight has been keeping people up past their bedtime for the last four months.

3: The Highlights - The Weeknd

Even after two years this second (!) Greatest Hits compilation from Canada’s dark-pop export refuses to step out of the blinding lights of our charts.

2: Equals - Ed Sheeran

Having once again completely won over the country with his sell-out stadium shows, the release of his own block of chocolate and his top-bloke persona the former busker has shown he has no equal, even if he can’t quite claim the No 1 crown.

1: SOS - SZA

There’s no cry for help from SZA as the R&B artist’s ambitiously eclectic and genre-defying album manages to hold back the Sheeran storm to keep the top spot for another week.



