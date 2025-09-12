A modern Aussie classic is making its return to the screen, championing a fresh series format, a familiar-faced cast and its beloved Darwin backdrop for a second instalment.
Top End Bub follows in the footsteps of its precursor Top End Wedding, starring Miranda Tapsell and honing in on the culturaland natural splendour of Australia’s Northern Territory.
This time, Tapsell’s character Lauren is called back to her home when she and new husband Ned unexpectedly become the guardians of her 8-year-old niece.
With a bub in the mix and a multicultural family behind her, the series sparks conversations about kinship, heritage and responsibility, as well as their roles in both Aboriginal and Indigenous cultures and communities worldwide.
The Herald’s Megan Watts headed to the Top End last year to check out the Darwin-based film set, chat to some of the show’s big names and learn a little bit more about the upcoming Amazon Prime series.
The mum and daughter duo in the series, played by acting heavyweights Tapsell and Ursula Yovich, admit to a sweet symmetry with the series. The pair reveal that their relationship, both on and off the screen, felt a lot like family.
Reflecting on when she first met her co-star, Yovich says: “For some reason, Miranda and Charla, my daughter, I just saw them as very similar. So I always felt like she was like a surrogate daughter.
“I’ve always felt a really lovely connection with her.
As the lead characters pair step into their new role as parents, while juggling the tribulations of married life, Lauren must face her responsibilities within her culture as she takes on the role as linchpin of her family.
However, what is at the forefront of the series is the idea of kinship in Aboriginal culture and the importance of duty and connection to family. The message is that it takes a village to raise a kid and it takes one child to bring a community together.
Lee, who portrays Ned in the series, says, “What I realised about the film when it was shared with the world was, on paper, it’s a very particular story about a really small part of Australia, a very particular part of culture and Indigenous culture like Tiwi.
“But in telling these really kind of narrow, specific stories, you can actually tap into universal ideas of your heritage, your family, your roots and who you are and where you come from”, he says.
“Aboriginal Indigenous culture is specific to this country but there are parallels throughout the world that anyone can find connection with.”
Why will Kiwis love the series?
While the show shines a spotlight on its Australian setting and heritage, the themes – as shared by Lee – are universal, as are the characters in the series.
It is this insight by Higginson that captures the essence of Top End Bub. The series enlightens its audience with a culture, a story and a backdrop that we may not recognise or understand, but that can teach us a lot about our own.