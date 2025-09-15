It's been five years since the band was last in Aotearoa. Video / Frontier Touring

Tool returns to New Zealand for one-off Auckland show at Spark Arena

When Tool last performed in Aotearoa, their stadium-full concerts led to the country’s first big Covid outbreak scare.

Five years on, the art metal band from the United States is returning for an exclusive show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday, November 22.

However, some fans already knew before the official announcement, after a band member’s slip of the tongue.

Guitarist Adam Jones, 60, revealed plans for a New Zealand tour during an interview with Hawai’i radio host Dave Lawrence, which was shared on YouTube last month.

Jones and Lawrence were discussing the reasons for the band’s decision to play in Hawai’i.