In March, Tool played their first-ever set at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. Two months later, they played a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the Back to the Beginning event in Birmingham, England.
Just before Covid locked down the world, Tool performed twice at Auckland’s Spark Arena in February 2020.
A month later, it was reported a fan at the concert was the fourth confirmed case of the virus in the country.
It wasn’t until October that Keenan admitted on Joe Rogan’s podcast that he had Covid while performing at the Auckland show.
“Food didn’t taste right, but this is all hindsight right, we didn’t know at the time that these are the things you’re looking for,” Keenan said.
He said he spent four days in a NZ hotel “just trying to get through it” before the Spark Arena gigs.
“I was just drinking water, hot showers, taking care of myself, hot tea, just trying to get through it, and it sucked,” he said.
Tickets will be available for purchase on Monday September 22 at frontiertouring.com