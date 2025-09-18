Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Tool announce second New Zealand show at Auckland’s Spark Arena

Varsha Anjali
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

It's been five years since the band was last in Aotearoa. Video / Frontier Touring

Art metal band Tool have announced a second show in New Zealand because of “overwhelming pre-sale demand”.

The US band are returning to Auckland’s Spark Arena five years since their last performance here.

The first show, set for Saturday, November 22, was announced on Tuesday morning.

A Sunday show has

