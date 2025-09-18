Guitarist Adam Jones, 60, revealed plans for a New Zealand tour during an interview with Hawai’i radio host Dave Lawrence, which was shared on YouTube last month.

Tool's band members are Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor. Photo / Travis Shinn Photography

Jones and Lawrence were discussing the reasons for the band’s decision to play in Hawai’i.

“We’re doing Australia and NZ, and we just went ... ‘God, we’d love to play Hawaii and play Japan on the way home’,” Jones said.

The band’s fifth studio album – the 80-minute-long Fear Inoculum – debuted at No 1 in New Zealand when it was released in 2019, making it the band’s third consecutive chart-topper in the country.

The group, who also include drummer Danny Carey, bassist Justin Chancellor and vocalist Maynard James Keenan, have been keeping themselves busy this year.

In March, Tool played their first set at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. Two months later, they played a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the Back to the Beginning event in Birmingham, England.

When the band last performed in New Zealand their stadium concerts led to the country’s first major Covid outbreak scare.

They performed twice at Auckland’s Spark Arena in February 2020. A month later, it was reported a fan at one of the concerts was the fourth confirmed case of the virus in the country.

It wasn’t until October that Keenan admitted on Joe Rogan’s podcast that he had Covid while performing at the Auckland show.

“Food didn’t taste right, but this is all hindsight, right? We didn’t know at the time that these are the things you’re looking for,” Keenan said.

He said he spent four days in a New Zealand hotel “just trying to get through it” before the Spark Arena gigs.

“I was just drinking water, hot showers, taking care of myself, hot tea, just trying to get through it, and it sucked,” he said.

Tickets will be available for purchase from Monday, September 22, at frontiertouring.com