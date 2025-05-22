Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible highlights how movie runtimes have become bloated - Karl Puschmann

By Karl Puschmann
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Tom Cruise’s new film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, runs for a lengthy 170 minutes. Photo / Paramount Pictures Skydance

Tom Cruise’s new film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, runs for a lengthy 170 minutes. Photo / Paramount Pictures Skydance

Opinion by Karl Puschmann
Karl Puschmann is a journalist and editor, specialising in arts and culture.
  • Tom Cruise’s new film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, runs for 170 minutes.
  • The film has received mixed reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 79%
  • Long films are now common, requiring strategic bathroom plans and testing audience patience.

At a pivotal moment in a pivotal scene in Tom Cruise’s new action blockbuster Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, a character waves away the need for a lengthy explanation with a breezy, “It’s a long story.”

I nearly choked on my popcorn. Two hours into the film, with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment