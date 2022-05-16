The Queen walks to her seat at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle. Video / ITV

The Queen walks to her seat at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle. Video / ITV

Tom Cruise was mobbed by fans as he arrived at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in Windsor on Sunday in the UK.

Cruise found himself surrounded by eager fans as he made his way into Windsor's annual horse show, which served as the venue where Jubilee celebrations kicked off.

The Hollywood star was escorted through the crowd by security, as he fist-bumped, took selfies and talked with fans.

Cruise, at left, walks, during the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Photo / AP

The Top Gun: Maverick star hosted a segment of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration, which was broadcast on British channel ITV on Sunday, and revealed that he was "honoured" to pay tribute to the 96-year-old monarch as she commemorates 70 years on the throne at

the equestrian event at a venue near Windsor Castle.

Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham on the show, Cruise said: "She's just a woman I greatly admire, I think she's someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion.

"What she has accomplished has been historic and I just remember always as a kid seeing photos of her, I travelled a lot as a kid and I came to England, started making movies in 1982."

Tom Cruise among the royal revellers at Windsor Castle this evening for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.@TomCruise #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/JCyDrbgPF1 — Michael Murphy (@michaelmurph_y) May 15, 2022

The 59-year-old star added: "I love the history, I just have great respect for her, so when they asked, I instantly said: 'It would be my honour to be here.'"

Queen Elizabeth II attends the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Photo / AP

Cruise, centre, poses for a photo, during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor. Photo / AP

Cruise speaks during the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, Cruise arranged for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to enjoy a private screening of Top Gun: Maverick after learning that Prince William was a fan of the original 1986 movie and arranged it to be held at an IMAX cinema near Leicester Square in London.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, also reportedly got an exclusive look at the upcoming blockbuster.

A source said: "It's a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let's face it, guests don't get much more A-list!

"The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family - plus a couple of very trusted friends - were the first to see it.

"Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they'd enjoy watching it as much as he'd enjoyed making it, and left them to it."