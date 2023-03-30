Isabella 'Bella' Kidman Cruise and Tom Cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Isabella Kidman Cruise likes to stay out of the spotlight but her new hairdo called for a selfie.

Taking to Instagram the 30-year-old debuted her shoulder-length hair complete with bangs giving a shoutout to her hairstylist, Jennifer ball, in the caption.

Claiming the cut gives her “so much joy” she posed under neon lights with a sassy pout giving fans a glimpse into her private world.

Isabella - who goes by Bella - rarely posts photos of herself on social media preferring instead to post photos of her artwork. Despite this, hair transformation selfies have become a common theme for the artist with other posts in March last year and multiple in 2021.

Isabella 'Bella' Kidman Cruise has debuted her new look on social media. Photo / Instagram

E! News reports Bella is very protective of her privacy - as is her 28-year-old brother Connor - with Cruise and Kidman rarely speaking about their children in public.

Kidman spoke to Who magazine in 2018 explaining “I’m very private about all of that,” adding “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is”.

Born on December 22, 1992, Isabella - who goes by Bella Kidman Cruise - was the first child Kidman and Cruise adopted in their decade-long marriage in the 90s. and while Cruise remains estranged from his second daughter, Suri, since he and Katie Holmes split in 2011, his relationship with Isabella appears to remain intact.

After agreeing to a joint custody agreement with Kidman in 2001 - where financial terms and other settlement terms were kept confidential - Isabella and Connor stayed with their father in LA when Kidman returned to Australia and the children quickly became “completely dedicated Scientologists” according to People Magazine.

Cruise’s relationships with his children have come under speculation recently after a source revealed to Page Six that he remains estranged from his 16-year-old daughter Suri whom he shared with ex-girlfriend, Holmes.

However, he still pays a large child-support sum of US$400,000 ($640,496) which he will pay until she is 18.

He is also required to pay for Suri’s expenses, including medical, dental, insurance, education, and other extra-curricular costs.

The news doesn’t come as a complete surprise as Tom himself has previously revealed in his 2012 defamation case against Bauer Media that his links to Scientology had played a large part in his estrangement from Suri - his only biological child.

When asked if Holmes had left the actor “in part to protect Suri from Scientology”, Tom replied, “That was one of the assertions, yes”.

“Listen, when there is a divorce, things change,” he confessed to lawyers in 2013. “It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation.”