Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell split after Mission: Impossible 7 romance

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have split.

Although the 59-year-old actor and the 39-year-old actress never officially confirmed their romance, they were believed to have started dating after falling for each other while filming Mission: Impossible 7.

However, insiders now claim the pair called time on their romance, after a year of dating.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It has been a very intense period of filming together.

"They really got on well – and they're obviously both very good-looking Hollywood stars so it made for a good match.

"But as the latest film winds down they've decided to go back to being friends. Their filming schedules are very full-on, and Tom has a number of other commitments coming up and is always shooting around by private helicopter and jet so it just ran its course."

The split is believed to be amicable and the pair will be working together to promote the movie when it is released next year.

The insider added: "They're still happy to work together. It's a shame, but just one of those things. They still get on well."

Tom and Hayley were spotted together at Wimbledon this summer and they were seen holding hands between filming scenes in Rome.