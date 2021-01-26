TikTok video shows Sir Paul McCartney accidentally photobombing young fan's photo

Paul McCartney last performed in New Zealand in late 2017. Photo / MPL Communications Ltd / MJ Kim

A young woman has taken to TikTok to describe an unexpected encounter with former Beatle and music legend, Sir Paul McCartney.

Mae Archie posted the short video which captures her stunned reaction to discovering the 78-year-old megastar walking right past her as she posed for a photo while crossing a New York street.

Archie's introductory comment on the short video reveals her shock at the photographic evidence of an almost encounter with the musician, of whom she is a fan: "taking pictures in nyc and realising when I get home THE Paul Mccartney photobombed me".

Paul McCartney shocked a fan when she discovered he had walked right past her when her photo was taken. Photo / Mae Archie / TikTok

In the comments on the TikTok video Archie added some back story to the photo which reveals the unexpected shot of Sir Paul to be even more bizarre than it seemed.

"So I just left the MET to see the play it loud exhibit and was legit looking at the Beatles set and everything bc i love music," Archie explained. The exhibition that Archie visited at The Met, titled 'Play it Loud: Instruments of Rock and roll', was co-organized with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and showcases significant instruments, posters and costumes of notable musicians, including McCartney.

Explaining how the photo came about, Archie continued to describe the pivotal moment. "I wanted to take a cute photo and so i took it on the cross walk but i was facing my mom so i never actually saw Paul."

Archie went on to explain that she did eventually lock eyes with Paul but was "dumbstrucked" and failed to register who she had seen. In the TikTok video Archie describes her stunned reaction when she later spotted McCartney in her photo.

Reenacting her stunned reaction to spotting McCartney in her photo, Archie commented: "I am freaking out". Photo / Mae Archie / Tiktok.

Re enacting her stunned reaction, Archie overlays the discovery with the comment: "I am freaking out".

TikTok users were stunned by the revelation with comments expressing everything from wonder to jealousy and even horror.

"How on earth did you not recognise him," one user comment, "I'm super jealous".

Another comment thought the crosswalk was significant: "Out of all the spots to photobomb... just like the Abbey Road Cover"

A less impressed user wrote: "he didn't photobomb u tho did he, u just took one without asking him'. To which Mae responded: "no trust me if i realized i would've fan girled so hard and asked for a legit picture."

Archie's story of her chance encounter with the Maybe I'm Amazed singer has since gone viral with news outlets from the US to Argentina (and now New Zealand) talking about it.

McCartney last performed in New Zealand in late 2017, with plans for a return visit currently on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.