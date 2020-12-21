Peter Jackson shares sneak peek into new Beatles doco: 'We're b****y stars, you know!'

Peter Jackson has released a sneak peek into his upcoming Beatles doco for fans.

The five-minute look into the documentary The Beatles: Get Back, streaming on Disney+ and available on TheBeatles.com, teases an inside look at the band's intimate recording sessions.

Director and producer Jackson said, "We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film The Beatles: Get Back. We hope it will bring a smile to everyone's faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time."

The film will open in New Zealand cinemas on September 2, 2021. It was shot in January 1969 and pulled together from more than 60 hours of unseen footage and 150 hours of unheard audio, now brilliantly restored.

It follows John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live performance in more than two years and reveals the writing process behind 14 new songs.

And it features their last live performance as a group on a rooftop in London's Savile Row, as well as other classic hits featured on their final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

In the first look at the doco, the John Lennon quips, "We're b****y stars, ya know!" in studio with McCartney, Starr and Harrison.

And McCartney recently admitted the upcoming film "reaffirmed" that the band's split in April 1969 wasn't his fault, writes the Daily Mail.



"It was so reaffirming for me. Because it proves that my main memory of the Beatles was the joy and the skill.

It features never-before-seen footage of the band preparing for their last live show. Photo / Disney

"The proof is the footage. I bought into the dark side of the Beatles breaking up and thought, 'Oh God, I'm to blame'. I knew I wasn't, but it's easy when the climate is that way to start thinking so.

"But at the back of my mind there was always this idea that it wasn't like that, but I needed to see proof. There's a great photo Linda [his late ex-wife] took, which is my favourite, of me and John working on a song, glowing with joy. This footage is the same. All four of us having a ball."

And McCartney added that he "loved" Jackson's work on the film. "Because that's how it was. It just reminds me of – even though we had arguments, like any family – we loved each other, you know, and it shows in the film.

"It's a very warm feeling, And it's amazing just being backstage with these people, making this music that turned out to be good."