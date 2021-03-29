Tiger King star Joe Exotic and husband Dillon Passage to divorce after 3 years of marriage

Joe Exotic (right) and husband Dillon Passage (left)are getting a divorce. Photo / instagram

Tiger King stars Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage and Dillon Passage have announced they are getting divorced.

The eccentric reality TV star married Passage in 2017, just months before he was jailed for 22 years after being convicted of plotting to kill Big Cat Rescue rival Carole Baskin.

On Friday, Passage, 25, announced that he and his husband will be seeking a divorce after three years of marriage.

Taking to social media, Passage said the heartbreaking situation "isn't fair to either of us".

"To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce," Passage wrote on his Instagram.

"This wasn't an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us. It's something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day.

"We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way," he continued. "I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation."

Passage also said the romance ended due to unwanted attention he had received since Tiger King aired.

"In November of 2017 I met Joe, who was there for me during a difficult time in my life. After just nine short months he was arrested and, for the last two and a half years, we have been apart.

"I've always stood by his side and will continue to always love and support him.

"When Tiger King was released on Netflix a year ago, my life was thrown into a world of media and public attention. Something that was completely foreign to me.

"I felt as if I had a microscope constantly looming over me which was and still is incredibly uncomfortable. With everyone pulling me in different directions, I found my manager @jefftduncan who, despite Joe's recent social media tirades against, has always acted in my best interest and helped me navigate the complexity of the new situation I found myself in."

Joe Exotic is currently in a US jail serving a 22-year sentence. Photo / US Police

Passage also insisted he won't be commenting further on his split from Exotic, because he doesn't think it's "healthy" to "air every grievance" on social media.

"I don't feel obligated to explain to the world what occurs in my personal life and, despite Joe taking to social media to air every grievance, I don't feel it's the healthiest way to handle private matters between two people," he added.

"I therefore don't intend to post any more on this subject."

Exotic's attorney John Phillips also said they are "reviewing options" regarding "separation and divorce".

Phillips also said Exotic is dealing with a range of medical and civil issues.

"Joe is simultaneously dealing with medical issues, civil rights violations and the appeal of his conviction. The world has come to know Joe Exotic as the bigger than life Tiger King, but right now he is dealing with the very real hardships and injustices within our criminal justice systems and how it destroys all things a person on the outside holds dear."

The news comes a week after Exotic claimed to be fearing for his life in prison.

The Tiger King star claims he is being denied treatment for his blood-immune disorder while in prison.

His attorney says he is fearful for Exotic's wellbeing, claiming his client has sores "all over his mouth" as a result of having medicine withheld.

"I'm worried about him. With a blood immune disorder, if he gets Covid right now it could very well be the death of him. Covid is still going through the prison system and he's not out of the woods, it could kill him."

He claims Exotic's health has spiralled out of control and has lost a lot of weight.