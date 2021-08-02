'This goes on forever': Game of Thrones star Kit Harington opens up about parenthood

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have a baby boy together. Photo / Getty Images

Kit Harington didn't realise there's no "break" from parenthood.

The former Game of Thrones star and his wife Rose Leslie welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world five months ago and the 34-year-old actor admitted he wasn't prepared for just how "big" a job raising a family is.

Asked what's surprised him most about fatherhood, he told "Access Hollywood": "They tell you and they don't tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about to go through.' You have no way of knowing that until it happens.

"What surprises you is: You go, 'Oh, this goes on forever.' Like, you don't get a break from it."

But the Modern Love actor loves how having their baby has brought him and his wife closer together.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie seen with their baby boy on a walk in North London on February 24, 2021 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

He said: "Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together.

"I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that's a whole new dynamic you need to find.

"I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you. It's a beautiful thing, it really is."

Rose, also 34, had confirmed her pregnancy in September when she displayed her burgeoning baby bump through professional photographs captured for her Make magazine cover story.

Although she didn't speak about her pregnancy with the magazine, the publication's fashion director Ursula Lake wrote on Instagram: "So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!"

And one month later, Rose addressed her happy news by saying she was "thrilled" to be expecting a baby with Kit, whom she married in 2018.

She said: "I am thrilled to be expecting. And I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!"