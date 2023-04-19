Another memorable character from season 1 of HBO’s The White Lotus is making a return. Photo / Getty Images

A beloved character from The White Lotus Season 1 is making a comeback to the HBO series.

Natasha Rothwell will be reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey in the third instalment of Mike White’s anthology series. Deadline has confirmed that Rothwell - who was nominated for an Emmy for her role as the spa manager of the Hawaiian White Lotus resort in the first season - will be back for the upcoming third season.

This isn’t the first time the show has brought back past characters as their most recent season saw Jennifer Coolidge’s hysterical Tanya Mcquoid return. Coolidge’s character befriends Rothwell’s Belinda in the first season just to let her down, rescinding her offer to financially back her business venture.

There has been much speculation as to who might be returning to the White Lotus resort in season 3, with Connie Britton from season 1 revealing to Deadline that she had a few conversations with White regarding her “intention” to resume her role in the third season.

Another A-lister who has expressed their interest in the series’ third instalment is none other than Jennifer Aniston. In March, Aniston revealed to E! News that she is “obsessed” with White Lotus and would absolutely love to be a part of the cast for season 3, even pitching the idea to Mike White.

Meanwhile, Dame Joanna Lumley would love to have her name put quietly “under the door” for a chance to star in season 3 and it has been rumoured that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is a “super-fan” of the series.

The upcoming instalment has been kept mostly under wraps, however, White did allude to a theme that might be looming for season 3.

“The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus,” he said.

The third season, similarly to the previous two, is set to primarily house a brand new cast of characters who either visit or work at the White Lotus resort.

It has been confirmed that the destination for season 3 will be Thailand, reports Variety.



