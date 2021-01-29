The Weeknd says his three Grammy wins 'mean nothing' to him now

The Weeknd took to social media late last year to slam the Recording Academy for the snub. Photo / Getty Images

The Weeknd, who previously blasted the organisation as "corrupt" after finding out his hugely successful album 'After Hours' had been snubbed for the 2021 ceremony - has opened up on the controversy and insisted it has tarnished his past success.

Speaking to Billboard, he explained: "Look, I personally don't care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to be now, obviously.

"It's not like, 'Oh, I want the Grammy!' It's just that this happened, and I'm down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

"I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows."

The 30-year-old singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - won Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Beauty Behind the Madness' in 2016, while claiming Best R&B Performance for 'Earned It' the same year.

Then, in 2017, his third record 'Starboy' saw him win the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album again.

Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited! — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

Back in November, he hit out after the nominees for this year's ceremony were unveiled.

He wrote on social media: "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

The Grammys have since responded and insisted they are "surprised" he wasn't recognised and blamed the lack of nominations on there being "fewer" to hand out "than the number of deserving artists".

Recording Academy Chair Harvey Mason Jr. issued a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, in which he said: "We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathise with what he's feeling.

"His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone's admiration.

Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists.

"All Grammy nominees are recognised by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all."