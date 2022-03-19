Lisa Origliasso and Jessica Origliasso, of The Veronicas, cancelled their set at the Bingo Loco rave in Sydney on Saturday night. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa Origliasso and Jessica Origliasso, of The Veronicas, cancelled their set at the Bingo Loco rave in Sydney on Saturday night. Photo / Getty Images

The Veronicas cancelled their Sydney show just seconds before they were scheduled to take the stage last night, leaving hundreds of crowd-goers furious.

The Australian pop duo – comprised of 37-year-old Brisbane twins Lisa and Jessica Origliasso – were slated to perform a 20 minute set at the Bingo Loco XXL rave at Sydney Showground on Saturday night.

But in a last minute shake-up, an unidentified male appeared onstage to announce they wouldn't be performing.

"The Veronicas are not feeling well and will not perform," the man said to a booing crowd, in a video obtained by Daily Mail.

"Please understand this is out of our control and also out of the venue's control."

The band's official social media pages are yet to address their no-show.

The Veronicas performance was part of a wider event, with the Bingo Loco website marketing the Sydney rave as having, "Absolute Insane prizes, comedian MCs, 90s/00s music, dance offs, lip-sync battles and everything in-between. And a special guest live performance by THE VERONICAS."

News.com.au has contacted the event organiser for comment.

Tomorrow night, your favourite bingo rave, Bingo Loco returns to Sydney Showground for a huge night.



With a special guest performance by The Veronicas you’d be crazy to miss this!



Grab your last-minute tickets here: https://t.co/28Er31AfYT pic.twitter.com/pGvFoNgVGl — Sydney Showground (@SydShowground) March 18, 2022

The duo had performed the night prior, on Friday, for a special one-off show at the Metro Theatre in Sydney, taking to their Instagram stories to repost a string of videos from audience members.

It comes after a difficult end to 2021 for the sisters, who lost their beloved mother Colleen in September who died after a lengthy battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.

The Veronicas had performed in Sydney on Friday.

Speaking on Kyle and Jackie O weeks after Colleen's death, Jessica opened up about how the pair had been coping in the wake of their loss.

"She's been our inspiration and our hero for so long, and that hasn't changed … we got a beautiful two weeks where we got to care for her," said Jessica. "Everything we do now, we have our angel above looking out for us, and we're so grateful.

"It's such a profound experience to watch someone transition into that afterlife. We're very spiritual people, and it's a new relationship that we're nurturing. It's finding new ways to love and connect with someone – we feel that so strongly; we feel her all around us."

The pair are set to embark on a national tour beginning next month.