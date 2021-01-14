The Royal Family Dance Crew fans question $200 audition fee

Choreographer and dancer Parris Goebel has had an extremely successful year while overseas choreographing for big names in the music industry. Photo / File

The Royal Family Dance Crew is facing online criticism after announcing a $200 audition fee for dancers who wished to audition for a job.

An audition flyer was posted to the dance crew's social media posts with details surrounding when and where the audition would be held.

Alongside a "$200 per dancer" audition fee.

There are over 200 comments on the dance crew's Facebook post, with many questioning the "ethics" behind the fee.

"This is sooo unethical. Dancers never pay to audition and def not $200," one Facebook user wrote.

The auditions will be held in Auckland next weekend. Photo / Facebook

"Charging dancers to audition is unethical and discriminatory."

"So disappointing this NZ success story is now adopting a capitalist model for the arts" another commented.

"What a way to take advantage of young aspiring talented dancers who just want a chance. You should be ashamed!!"

"Those who want to make it and are talented would know the auditions are in January, and so they'll save up for it. It's not a surprise cost," Brett Goebel told Stuff.

Goebel is the Palace Dance Studio manager and Parris Goebel's father.

The Palace Dance Studio is located in Penrose.

"This is our audition. If people don't want to pay the fee, then don't audition. It's very simple" the manager told Stuff.

However, this is not the first time there has been a $200 fee, as the same fee was advertised for the 2020 auditions.

Auditions will be held over three days at the Penrose dance studio.

It is unsure how many positions are available for those auditioning.

Parris has had an extremely successful 2020 which saw her choreograph Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show and Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show.