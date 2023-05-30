A King Charles founded trust has cut ties with Phillip Schofield. Photo / Getty Images

Phillip Schofield’s fall from his spot as one of the UK’s most popular morning show hosts has reached new lows after it was announced a royal charity is cutting ties with him.

It was revealed this morning that Schofield has been dropped as an ambassador of The Prince’s Trust charity with a spokesperson stating it is “no longer appropriate” for the charity to work with the disgraced star.

Speaking to The Sun, a spokesperson said, “In light of Phillip’s recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together.”

The charity was founded by King Charles in 1976 and supports unemployed people under the age of 30 or those who are struggling at school and includes many celebrity ambassadors.

It is yet another dumping for the star who was also let go by his talent agency YMU after news of his affair with a “much younger” man made headlines.

In a statement issued by Mary Bekhait, the Group CEO of YMU Group, said: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisers we had brought in to support him. As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

After news of Schofield’s resignation from ITV’s popular show, This Morning, the 61-year-old star revealed his affair with a “much younger employee”.

The statement revealed he had an affair and said the relationship was “unwise” but stressed it was “not illegal”. He also said he was “deeply sorry” for having lied to his wife and to ITV about his relationship with a young man.

The statement sparked theories over how old the young man was, with Mail on Sunday alleging last weekend that the two met after the veteran TV presenter gave a talk at a theatre school, placing the boy at 15 years old and Schofield in his 40s.

However, the affair reportedly did not begin until the boy was older and of legal age. It followed Schofield’s teary on-air confession in February 2020 - after 27 years of marriage to his wife - that he is gay.

