Some familiar faces are returning for the Neighbours reboot, and a new one is making her debut. Photo / Instagram @neighbours

A former star of hit US series The OC is heading to Neighbours in one of the most surprising cast announcements in the show’s history.

Mischa Barton – who became a household name as Marissa Cooper on the early-noughties teen drama – is set to move to Ramsay Street, as production gets underway on the rebooted Aussie soap.

In a statement from Amazon, it was confirmed that British-born Barton, 37, will have guest appearances as Reece, an American who is new to the area and not quite who she appears to be.

“I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia, a place I know and love,” said Barton, who also starred in classic rom-com Notting Hill in 1999.

“I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with.”

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer, said: “With Neighbours launching on Amazon Freevee in North America, we are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s calibre join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter. Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad.”

The OC star Mischa Barton is heading to Ramsay Street. Photos / Getty Images

Production is now officially underway on Neighbours in Melbourne, with the new era to begin airing in autumn.

Last month, more cast details were unveiled ahead of its return, with several familiar faces confirmed to have signed back on.

Jane Harris will be reprising her role as Annie Jones, along with Rebekah Elmaloglou as Terese Willis, Georgie Stone as Mackenzie Hargreaves and Tim Kano as Leo Tanaka when the show hits screens later in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ian Smith – best known as Harold Bishop – will return in a guest capacity, along with April Rose Pengilly as Chloe Brennan and Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson.

Neighbours veterans Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Dr Karl Kennedy), Ryan Moloney (Jarrod “Toadfish” Rebecchi) and Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) had previously been announced.

The iconic Aussie TV show ended its 37-year run in July last year after Fremantle failed to find it a new home.

However, just months after its star-studded finale aired, it was given a lifeline by Amazon Freevee and Prime Video.

Neighbours will soon air once again on Channel 10 – its old home – but also will be available to stream for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US.

The revitalised series will also be available ad-free on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand seven days following the free-to-air viewing.