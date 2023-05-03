Stars of fashion, Hollywood and music walked the famed stairs at the Met Gala in New York, many honouring Karl Lagerfeld in vintage Chanel or with playful homages to the famed designer's cat Choupette. Video / AP

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were reunited at the 2023 Met Gala after attending the event as Hollywood’s it couple last year.

Dripping in strategically placed pearls, Kardashian was spotted at yesterday’s high fashion celebration chatting to SNL star Davidson in what appeared to be a friendly conversation.

The former pair were photographed talking to pop legend Usher inside the Gala where guests are invited for dinner and entertainment.

The encounter marks a year since the unexpected couple, who became romantically involved after Kardashian hosted an episode of SNL, last appeared on a red carpet together.

Arriving at last year’s Met Gala was a big moment for the pair - for Davidson as Kardashian’s date and for the reality star, arriving in Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr President” dress.

While Davidson and the mother-of-four parted ways last August, after nine months of dating, they appeared amiable as they were snapped in conversation last night.

When the famous duo split, a source told Entertainment Tonight Kardashian felt “the spark between” them had “faded.” They added that Kardashian considered Davidson “so sweet, but she didn’t feel ready for something serious with him.

“They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date,” the source continued.

“Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now.”

Since their split, Davidson was understood to be dating actress and Harvard graduate Chase Sui Wonders, Kardashian has spoken out about enjoying taking time for herself.

Last year during an appearance on The Late Late Show, she told James Corden:

“I haven’t really thought about it, because I just am not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus…finish school and all that. But I think my next route will feel like I have to do something like go to different places. Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”























