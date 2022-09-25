Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

The Made review: Superb cast and quips bring all elements together

By
3 mins to read
The Made's sex-bot and scientist played by Hannah Tasker-Poland and Alison Bruce respectively. Photo / Ross Brown

The Made's sex-bot and scientist played by Hannah Tasker-Poland and Alison Bruce respectively. Photo / Ross Brown

Emily Perkins is best known as an award-winning novelist but her latest endeavour shows she's a brilliant playwright, too.

She's teamed up with Auckland Theatre Company for The Made, which started with the premise that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.