Kim Crossman has opened up about being diagnosed with depression. Photo / Greg Bowker

Kim Crossman has opened up about her journey after being diagnosed with severe depression two years ago.

The former Shortland Street star and Celebrity Treasure Island contestant discussed her experiences with Ganesh Raj on this week's episode of The Humble Yum Yum Podcast.

Crossman said a good level of care for herself always took a backseat, as a result of being such a people pleaser.

"If you had asked me to do something for you, I would do anything. But that level of care for myself was just really lacking," she said.

"Being in the business of rejection" has slowly taken a toll on Crossman's mental health.

She described herself as a fearless young actor, but this had changed over time after sacrificing so much of her life to a career that wasn't rewarding her.

"Would I be okay with it not working out, and the answer to that was no," said Crossman.

"The fact that so much of this was out of my control, spiralled me into a panic and hysteria of fear."

Working in a fast-paced and high-adrenaline industry, she would never prioritise the time to eat well or exercise. She revealed how making daily lists has been a great tool for reinforcing healthy lifestyle habits.

"It's having three servings of fruit and veg or eight glasses of water. It's just basic human care but I feel so good when I get to put a tick in a column."

Crossman said her depression is "always sitting in the wings waiting to rear its ugly head should I allow it" and that having healthy habits helps her work through when something bad happens.

Crossman, a long-time SPCA ambassador, talked about how her love for animals and nature has always been a grounding presence in her life.

"I've always had a love for nature, I like how it makes me feel small, I think it humbles me."

She talked about how controlling what's in her control is difficult, but something she is getting better at.

"I get my confidence from knowing I've taken care of my 20 per cent. If I don't get a job, but I know I've done my 20 per cent - that's when I can let the rejection go," she said.

While she admits she has had some difficult setbacks, Crossman, still passionate and in love with her career, knows it's where she needs to be.

"I've had to learn how to enjoy the journey a bit more. I still have this stubbornness in me that I will make this happen.

The Humble Yum Yum is a NZME podcast

• The Humble Yum Yum with Ganesh Raj is out every Saturday. Recipes available on Eat Well. You can listen to the podcast on iHeartRadio or where ever you get your podcasts.