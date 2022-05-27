Jono Pryor has completed a marathon around the Sky Tower. Photo / The Hits

Jono Pryor has completed a marathon around the Sky Tower. Photo / The Hits

Countless Kiwis have run marathons before, but can any of them say they've done it 192 metres up in the air? Jono Pryor can.

In a world first, The Hits breakfast radio host has completed a 42.2km run around AJ Hackett's SkyWalk around the top of the Sky Tower in six hours, 15 minutes and 37 seconds.

That's an incredible 352 laps around the Auckland City landmark. Pryor had always wanted to run a marathon, so his co-host Ben Boyce organised one for him - with a difference.

Asked how it feels to have completed the record-setting run, Pryor told the Herald "it feels sore".

"I've got sore legs ... I had no faith in myself. Ben had no faith in me, my team had no faith in me," he joked.

Pryor said he took quick breaks for water and food and now he was "sitting down" and about to deal with a "lot of chafing".

Pryor kicked off - after some physio-guided stretches - at 8am today, with Boyce onsite to support and cheer on his co-host.

Boyce said since Pryor had always wanted to run a marathon, he decided to take it upon himself to make it happen.

"And if Jono was going to be running a marathon, then why not run a world first up the top of the Sky Tower?

"192 meters in the air, 352 times around outside, it's never been done before ... and probably for good reason!"

Before the run, Pryor admitted when he was preparing for the marathon he "didn't factor in a 10kg harness on top" of his running gear.

As far as how prepared he felt - he told Boyce, "for all those two days of training that we haven't done, thank you so much!"