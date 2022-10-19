The Hits hosts Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce chat to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ahead of his new film Black Adam. Video / The Hits

Remember when The Hits’ Ben Boyce got Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s name tattooed inside a love heart on his bottom?

Now the radio host is sporting a personalised addition to the original tattoo - thanks to The Rock himself.

Pryor and Boyce travelled all the way to Los Angeles in the US to chat to the Hollywood star about his new film Black Adam, but before they began the interview, they had to acknowledge the “elephant in the room” - Boyce’s tattoo.

“And I f***ing love it,” the actor declared.

The radio hosts didn’t think The Rock would remember them, but he immediately recalled his Zoom chat with him about his film Jungle Cruise last year, which had been a surprise for Boyce. During that interview, he’d shown the star his tattoo.

During their chat in LA, the pair played a series of video questions for the star from well-known Kiwis, from Dan Carter to Six60 to the principal of Johnson’s old school in New Zealand and She Is Not Your Rehab’s Angelou Brown.

The final question came from Pryor himself, who asked, “Does it weird you out that my friend Ben has a tattoo of your name in a love heart on his buttock?”

Finally, The Rock got to see the infamous tattoo in person as Boyce bared his bottom on camera.

Ben Boyce now has Dwayne Johnson's signature tattooed on his bottom. Photo / The Hits

But that wasn’t the end of it.

“Imagine if your signature was nearby ... could you sign it?” Pryor asked.

“Oh, you want me to sign that?” Johnson asked. Boyce said that if he did, he’d get the signature tattooed on too, so the Hollywood star signed his name with a Sharpie above the original love heart tattoo.

“This is the greatest day of my life,” Pryor declared, adding, “I feel like this is a prostate exam or something.”

And when the radio hosts arrived home in New Zealand, Pryor stuck to his word and got the signature tattooed on his bottom above the heart.

