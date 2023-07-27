The Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik appeared on Seven's The Morning Show to promote the band's visit to Australia in February 2024. Video / 7News

John Rzeznik is one of the biggest rock stars of the 90s - but the Goo Goo Dolls frontman looks very different decades after the smash hit that shot them to fame.

Iris saw Rzeznik become a household name in 1988, known for his signature straight blonde hair down to his shoulders.

For most of his performances, he donned all-black outfits and silver jewellery, with colourful chest and arm tattoos on display - the ultimate rock star.

John Rzeznik was known for his signature blonde hair, all-black outfits and tattoos throughout the 90s and early 2000s. Photo / AP

But some fans could hardly recognise him when he appeared on Seven’s The Morning Show this week with bandmate Robby Takac.

Rzeznik appeared on the Aussie morning show to promote the Goo Goo Dolls’ upcoming tour of Australia - where they’ll play several shows before heading to New Zealand to perform in Christchurch and New Plymouth.

He wore a red baseball cap covering his signature hairdo and a black vest, smiling as he chatted to the show’s hosts via video link from Florida in the US.

He revealed he’s excited to return down under in February, adding that he would spend his spare time at the beach rather than throwing down Aussie-brewed beers.

Rzeznik has spoken openly about his recovery from alcoholism, previously telling Metro, “The point that I got to was so dark, it was bad. I was completely counterproductive.

“Luckily everybody hung together with me.

“It was a little weird when I first got sober because everybody would go out to dinner, and nobody would drink.

“And everybody would be texting under the table ‘meet me at the bar after dinner, I think John’s gonna leave!’”

John Rzeznik says a lot has changed since he first started making music. Photo / Claire Marie Vogel

The group first formed in 1985 but found a new following thanks to TikTok, where Gen Z listeners rediscovered the hit that made them famous 25 years ago.

He told the Herald last year amid the release of the band’s latest album Chaos in Bloom that it was “great” that a new generation could appreciate his work through the medium of social media.

“I don’t care how people get the music as long as they’re getting it.”

Chaos In Bloom is the group’s 13th album release.

Rzeznik has previously spoken out about how much it annoys him when artists complain about performing songs live over and over again.

“Part of what we do is, ‘You are an entertainer’,” he said.

“And you have to put that hat on and play the songs that people want to hear.

“I know lots of artists who are like, ‘Uh, if I have to play that song one more time, I’ll kill myself’. And I’m like, ‘OK, you ungrateful b*****d’.

“I was in a bar with one guy who had a massive hit, and he’s whining about it, and I’m like, ‘Dude, that song bought you a house in the Hollywood Hills’.”

Goo Goo Dolls New Zealand tour dates