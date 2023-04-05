A contestant had an awkward blunder on The Chase. Video / ITV

Last night’s episode of The Chase got very awkward for one contestant - with host Bradley Walsh storming off after she got an answer wrong.

Player Jane was attempting to outrun the Chaser, Darragh “The Menace” Ennie, when she left Walsh stunned with her answer to one question that lost her the £7000 ($13,800) she’d already earned - and her spot in the final.

After the cash builder, Jane opted to keep what she’d earned so far instead of taking the lower offer.

Host Bradley Walsh wasn't impressed with one contestant on last night's show. Photo / ITV

Walsh then asked the question: “The term ‘suave’ comes from a Latin word with what meaning?”

The answers to choose from were sweet, sour and salty - but Jane answered wrongly, choosing the word “sour”.

“It’s a Latin word that means ‘sweet’,” Bradley retorted, walking away from the table and shaking his head.

“This is tough to take after all that work,” he added.

Jane was eventually caught by the Chaser and missed out on a spot in the final.

Contestants Ed, Kirsten and Matthew also lost out on the cash prize.

It comes after fans of the show spotted a royal connection between four contestants on an episode last week, when players Henry, Liz, Tudor and Mary were welcomed to the stage.

Keen viewers picked up on the link to the royal family, with each contestant appearing to have the name of a former monarch.

“So #TheChase tonight on #ITV are having a laugh. Spot the connection in the names!” one fan wrote on Twitter - though host Bradley Walsh appeared not to have noticed the link.

With their names referencing the Tudors, Mary I and Elizabeth II, viewers were convinced producers purposely put them together. But the contestants’ day jobs weren’t quite as regal, from nursing to data migration.

One fan wrote on social media, “Royal event today,” while another commented, “Can’t get over this lineup on #thechase very 16th century”.