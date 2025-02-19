American filmmaker Brady Corbet, who directed the award-winning film The Brutalist, has alleged he’s made no money out of the hit movie, despite the fact it’s leading the 2025 awards season and has pulled more than US$31.3 million ($54.9m) at the box office since its release.
Corbet, 36, claimed he “made zero dollars on the last two films” during an interview with comedian Marc Maron on his podcast WTF with Marc Maron. “Yes, actually zero. We had to just live off of a paycheck from three years ago.”
The acclaimed director revealed work he’d recently finished on three advertisements filmed in Portugal was the first time he’d made money “in years”.
Before shooting The Brutalist, Corbet also directed three episodes of The Crowded Room (2023), short film 30/30 Vision: 3 Decades of Strand Releasing (2022) and musical drama Vox Lux (2018).
Corbet said his finances have been impacted by the prolonged process of creating a film, often followed by a gruelling promotional period, which he is midway through for The Brutalist.