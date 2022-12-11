‘The biggest hole in my life experience’: Stephen Fry reveals fatherhood regret

Stephen Fry has revealed not having children has left him with a "sadness". Photo / Getty Images

Stephen Fry has revealed not having children has left him with a "sadness". Photo / Getty Images

Stephen Fry says not having children has left a big hole in his life.

Although the 65-year-old actor and presenter discussed having children with his husband Elliott Spencer, 35, when they wed in 2015, he said he has now come to terms with the reality that they won’t have kids together.

According to The Mirror, he said: “There is a part of me that obviously feels in another world, if I’d timed things right, I might have had children.

”I have many godchildren now, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, but I’ll never experience a child growing up. It’s a slight sadness.”I mean, that’s probably the biggest hole in my life experience.

”I’ve been fortunate enough to have done so many things, and experienced so much, and met so many people I’ve been thrilled to meet and had opportunities that are just unbelievable, really.

Actor Stephen Fry (left) and husband Elliott Spencer. Photo / Getty Images

”Stephen added that he and Elliott discussed having kids but never went any further than talking about it.

He said: “I’ve had opportunities, I suppose, to have had children. I could have sorted something out.

”Elliot and I, we talked about it a bit, but we never talked about it to the extent of ‘Right, so, we’re going to a clinic tomorrow to talk this through to some expert.’

”We never quite got that far. It was always ‘Yeah, it would be nice, wouldn’t it?’ So that’s probably that. Otherwise, of course, there are regrets in life.”