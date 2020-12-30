Website of the Year
Premium
Entertainment

The best TV of 2020: 'More great shows than any one person could watch'

17 minutes to read
New York Times
By: James Poniewozik, Mike Hale and Margaret Lyons

Television wasn't spared by the pandemic, but there were still more great shows than any one person could watch. Here's a look at the top series of the year, as well as some that signed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.