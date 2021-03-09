The Bachelor NZ: Four intruders join the mansion hoping to woo Moses Mackay

Moses Mackay has four more bachelorettes to date on The Bachelor NZ. Photo / Supplied

Did you think we had seen the last of the Bachelorettes this season? Think again, because four new contenders are joining the mansion.

Will one of these girls swoop in and steal Moses Mackay's heart? Tune in to the dating reality show tonight to find out.

Alana Meikle. Photo / Supplied

Alana Meikle

Age: 27

Location: Auckland

Occupation: Executive assistant

Alana is a self-described independent woman who is happily single and hoping the handsome bachelor might change that. She has a simple list of criteria she uses to see if a person is right for her: the three h's. So if she thinks Moses has humour, honesty, and height, true love could bloom.

Her ideal man is someone who has good communication skills and is someone she can be best friends with.

Annelise Theis. Photo / Supplied

Annelise Theis

Age: 26

Location: Wanaka

Occupation: Bartender

Annelise isn't afraid to admit she wants a fairytale ending. Will Moses be the Prince Charming who will sweep her off her feet?

Calling Wanaka home, Annelise has had a well-travelled life thanks to her dad's work. She has lived in Switzerland, France, and Canada in addition to stints in Christchurch, Rotorua, and Wellington. She attributes her jet-setting life to why she hasn't been lucky in love yet.

She considers herself an "adrenaline junkie" but also has a softer side, and enjoys making breakfast in bed for guys she dates and likes leaving cute notes for them around the house.

Suzanne Bamford-King. Photo / Supplied

Suzanne Bamford-King

Age: 25

Location: Auckland

Occupation: Telemarketer and maitre d'

Suzanne was born and raised in the Philippines, and has a rebellious streak: She was kicked out of bible school when she was 18!

But that's not all, Suzanne separated from her husband two years ago.

She decided to enter the Bachelor to experience something out of the ordinary, and wants to advocate for her organisation Open Table Ministries, which is striving to create a more inclusive religious community.

Lydia Dickson. Photo / Supplied

Lydia Dickson

Age: 24

Location: Dunedin

Lydia has "legendary" beer pong skills under her belt, but will she meet her match with Moses?

She grew up on a farm in Dunedin, but is willing to broaden her horizons and move North for the right job.

Recently heartbroken, Lydia says she is ready to get out of her comfort zone: "I am hoping to learn a bit more about myself, at 24 I still feel a bit lost.

