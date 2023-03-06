Sir Rod Stewart is set to return to Napier in 2023 for his last show on New Zealand soil. Photo / Supplied

Sir Rod Steward and Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking had a heartfelt exchange during their brief on-air conversation this morning.

Talking to the ZB host this morning, the star revealed he is due to leave the UK next Thursday before his first show in Australia on March 18 and told Hosking that a show like his takes “a lot of planning” especially because it’s the third time they have tried to get it on the road after multiple Covid disruptions but insisted he doesn’t need any rehearsal time.

“We played our last show two weeks ago so we don’t need any rehearsals,” he said laughing.

Hosking went on to ask the star what fans can expect from his show, noting it likely won’t be an “old rug and a t-shirt” type of set. Laughing at the bluntness of the question, Stewart said “it’s entertainment and people want to be entertained” but while some are entertained by a small, less extravagant set, he has a reputation to live up to, “I’m Mr Razzle Dazzle ain’t I?”

Asking where the term first came from, Stewart said, “I lived through the 60s, 70s and 80s were especially razzle dazzle but I’ve always been a bit of a show-off when it comes to clothes, even before I had (any) money, I’ve always loved clothes. I’ve always thought of it being an extension of your personality.”

Stewart - who will tour Ireland and the UK after his Australian shows - has a jam-packed year as he is also recording a swing album with Jools Holland, telling Hosking, “I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t love it, it’s what the big lord put me here to do.”

Rod Stewart talked to Mike Hosking ahead of his NZ shows. Photo / NZME

Hosking went on to ask if he is still planning to retire from touring following his shows this year to which Stewart replied, “Yeah, I might do a few more dates in Europe, but otherwise I’ve got the swing album coming out.” When asked if he thinks he will regret the choice to retire he laughed, “probably, yeah.”

As for the swing album, Stewart said he and Holland had their first meeting about it today after it was put off due to other projects and as it stands they have no release date, nor do they have a title but he guaranteed that the music “sounds wonderful”.

The two concluded their chat with a heartfelt exchange when Hosking recalled Stewart’s last New Zealand concert in 2015. Ahead of the show, the two talked on air and Hosking said there was one song he really wanted to hear, Handbags & Galdrags. It’s something Stewart remembered and before playing it at the concert he dedicated it to his radio host friend.

“That meant the world, I thought that was one of the greatest nights of my life and I thought why would he do that and he did so I haven’t had the chance to thank you so thank you,” Hosking told the Every Picture Tells a Story singer who replied, “my pleasure, anything else you want to hear?”

Hoskings told the 78-year-old he would love to hear People Get Ready, to which Stewart said he will definitely get the chance to hear that as they “play it every night” while Hosking cheekily said he will have to give him another shout out and Stewart agreed.

Rod Stewart is returning to NZ for three shows next month. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after the star announced an additional show in Auckland taking place after his Dunedin and Napier shows. Concertgoers will see special guest performances from Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

Stewart last performed in New Zealand in 2015, wowing more than 23,000 fans at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium. He was due to return in February 2020 but the global pandemic saw the cancellation of his shows.

Now, the rock legend is determined to get back to Aotearoa, and confirmed last November that he would perform in Dunedin on April 5, and at the Mission Estate Winery in Hawke’s Bay on April 8.

Titled “The Hits!” tour, fans are promised a showstopping performance that will see renditions of the star’s biggest hits including, Every Picture Tells a Story, Mandolin Wind, You Wear it Well and Tonight’s the Night.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times at the time of the announcement, the singer said: “It is definitely on this time and I am so looking forward to it.

“It is a huge relief to have got it back on track and a huge thank you to everyone who has waited so patiently for the news that the show is on again.

“There are always good audiences in New Zealand and I always enjoy myself there.”

The New Zealand tour bill reunites Stewart with Lauper, the American ‘80s star with whom he has toured often in recent years.

Local support will be provided by Stevens, a New Zealand No 1 artist in the ‘80s who found further fame in Australia.

The details

Who: Sir Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens

What: “The Hits!” New Zealand Tour

Where: Dunedin, April 5, Napier, April 8 and Auckland, April 9

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/rod-stewart-tickets/artist/736200