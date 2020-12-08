Website of the Year

'That is not me': Piers Morgan denies he played the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2

Do you think its Piers Morgan or not? Photo / Twitter

news.com.au

UK TV personality Piers Morgan has denied he had a secret cameo in Home Alone 2.

In recent years, social media users have speculated that Morgan played the pigeon lady in the 1992 film.

The fan theory was brought up on Good Morning Britain by Morgan's co-host, Susanna Reid.

"Lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you," Reid said as a photo of the character flashed up on the screen.

"Why does this keep coming around?" a baffled Morgan replied. "That is not me! I am not the bag lady from Home Alone 2!"

The pigeon lady, who helps Kevin escape from the Wet Bandits in New York, was played by Irish actress Brenda Fricker.

In 1990 she became the first Irish actress to win an Oscar when she took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for My Left Foot.

After reiterating on Good Morning Britain that he did not appear in Home Alone 2, Morgan reminded his co-star that he has "been in over 10 movies now which have grossed over $2 billion".

Morgan has been seen in the Denzel Washington movie Flight; The Campaign with Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis, and Entourage.