Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Reviews
Home / Entertainment

Teddy Swims’ concert review: A soulful, emotional, powerhouse masterclass in Christchurch

Review by
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Music superstar Teddy Swins performs to hundreds of students at Christchurch's Marian College. Video / @teddyswims / @lanasearle

Jaten Dimsdale… you’ve done it again.

You’ve breezed into Christchurch with that voice of yours and blown my mind into a million pieces I never want to put back together.

The promoter promised fans would be “wowed” by “one of the most dynamic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save