Teddy Swims, they raved, is not just a pop-star - but a “jaw-dropping” performer whose “vocal talent was nothing short of mesmerising”.

He is not just a singer - he is “a storyteller, a showman, and someone who wears his heart unapologetically on stage”.

He does not just put on a concert - but ”a shared experience, one that bound everyone in the room together through the power of music and emotion”.

Just after 9 last night (after an earlier visit to a local school - does the man ever rest?), he delivered all they had promised and more at Wolfbrook Stadium as part of his current I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour.

I was lucky enough to see Teddy Swims at the Christchurch Town Hall in July 2024 - his first visit to the Garden City. That was - very easily - one of the best gigs I have ever been to. So, did I want to see him again at a bigger venue and a bigger back catalogue? Stupid question.

Teddy Swims was summoned to the stage by his “best band in the world”, Freak Freely, and launched straight into Not Your Man.

For the next 24 songs, he had the crowd literally in his hand. The man has an incredible ability to connect and engage with an audience - he makes you feel like a friend, that he genuinely is belting out every one of those spine-searing lyrics just for you. He chats, he laughs, he signs merch and takes videos on fan phones plucked from the crowd by his team without putting down the mic or missing a beat.

He talks about his new baby, his partner, his loves and his losses. He’s humble, alongside being tremendously charismatic.

By the end of the second song, his boots were kicked off to the side, and he was meandering around the stage in his socks. He was at home up there, comfortable, and his performance was natural, beautiful and utterly unblemished.

We couldn’t take our eyes off him, and it felt like the almost two-hour set was both over too quickly and pleasingly never-ending.

Teddy Swims performs at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on October 7, 2025. Photo / MFCollective.com

I cannot stress enough how stunning the enormity of this man’s vocal range, and skill, is. His ability to make your eyes water, your heart palpitate and your skin tingle all at the same time. Teddy Swims is a commanding presence and is easily one of the most amazing musicians of his generation.

Highlights for me were his inclusion of every member of the band, every backup singer. The main man calls all of them his “best friend” and gave each plenty of time in the spotlight to showcase their stunning voices and talent on guitar, bass, drums and keyboard.

All the hits were there - no set list spoilers here, I could have listened to him sing Bad Dreams, All That Really Matters and Lose Control on loop for days. There’s tributes to his 3-month-old son and partner, who he reunites with today after being away touring for weeks, a crowd-selected cover and a personal favourite of mine, Some Things I’ll Never Know.

Teddy Swims’ promoters promised us heart and soul, and last light, he delivered both in abundance. A faultless, feel-everything performance from a once-in-a-generation voice.

In fact, he didn’t just perform — he poured his soul into every note, leaving Christchurch spellbound. This wasn’t a concert; it was communion. His voice, his heart, his honesty — unmatched.

Some artists you hear. Others you feel. Teddy Swims is both — a powerhouse wrapped in warmth, a storyteller who leaves you changed. Christchurch was lucky to have him. An absolute masterclass in connection, musicianship, and joy. A perfect show from a perfect performer.

If you’re going to see Teddy Swims in Auckland on Thursday - you’re in for an incredible night. And if you’re not - you should be!

