Once Swims finished his set, the crowd let out a collective scream and applause of appreciation, bringing a smile to the singer’s face.

He had success with his latest album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) and has amassed more than 8.7 billion song streams globally over the past few years.

The soulful singer first performed in New Zealand with a Powerstation show in 2022.

“New Zealand is the first place that started showing me love,” the Grammy nominee told the Herald’s Bethany Haverland at the time.

“A lot of our fanbase, more than anywhere, is right here. I don’t know why they love Teddy Swims in New Zealand, but I love it here”.

Swims then went on to perform at the Auckland Town Hall in 2023, wearing two pounamu, Huffer clothing and Stolen Girlfriends Club sunglasses in a show of support for Kiwi brands and culture.

Swims has also been lauded for his critically acclaimed collaborations with other big names in the music industry such as Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor and X Ambassadors. He also won two awards, from eight nominations, at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

Swims is performing a sold-out show in Christchurch on Tuesday night before heading to Auckland to perform at Spark Arena on Thursday.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.