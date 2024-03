Taylor Swift's father was said to have lashed out at a photographer at a Sydney ferry wharf. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift's father was said to have lashed out at a photographer at a Sydney ferry wharf. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s father won’t face legal action after allegedly punching a paparazzo.

The 34-year-old singer was with her father Scott Swift, 71, in Australia last month when he was accused of lashing out at photographer Ben McDonald at a Sydney ferry wharf as the Bad Blood hitmaker was getting off a yacht.

New South Wales Police have now confirmed no action was taken over the incident after an investigation by North Shore Police Command.

Police previously confirmed the area had been the scene of a bust-up, but Swift’s camp claimed it was the result of two people acting “aggressively”.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

Swift’s camp claimed it was the result of two people acting “aggressively”. Photo / Getty Images

New South Wales police confirmed a 71-year-old man – who they did not name – allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am.

Police added the alleged victim, who reported the incident, did not require any medical treatment.

The photographer also said he didn’t understand what prompted the alleged outburst, telling News.com.au, “It was a shock… there was no need for it, the security had it under control.

”I’ll leave it in the police’s hands now.”

But the photographer branded the statement “utter rubbish” and said the only woman on the scene was Swift.

The Matrix Media Group chief executive explained he originally thought it was a security guard who allegedly lashed out and was shocked when he realised it was Swift’s dad, but he insisted he had no idea what had triggered the incident.

“In 23 years of taking pictures, I have never seen anything like it.

”She got off the boat, she walked towards security guards who were shoving umbrellas in our faces.”

The photographer didn’t require medical attention but said he was left with “very sore chops” on the left side of his face.